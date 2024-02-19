JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

