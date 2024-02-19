iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $109.61. 533,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

