iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,023,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

