iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

