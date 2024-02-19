iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,729,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

