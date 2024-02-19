iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 487.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

