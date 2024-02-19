iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

