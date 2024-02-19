iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,381,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

