iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,718. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

