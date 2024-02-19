iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESML. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4,381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

