iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,723,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

