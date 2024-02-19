iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

