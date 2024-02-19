iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,943,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after buying an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 717,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after buying an additional 401,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

