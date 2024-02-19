Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

