IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in IQVIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IQVIA by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

