IOTA One Day Volume Tops $37.24 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. IOTA has a total market cap of $892.87 million and $37.24 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.