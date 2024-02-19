Invitation Homes’ (INVH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.39.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.