Invitation Homes’ (INVH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

