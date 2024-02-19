Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Lessened by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,276 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises about 4.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.55% of Invitation Homes worth $106,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. 2,607,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,103. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.