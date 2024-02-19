InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.71. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.