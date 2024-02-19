Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,817,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,571,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $314,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after acquiring an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

UDR Stock Up 0.1 %

UDR stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

