Invesco Ltd. Sells 64,571 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,378,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $351,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

