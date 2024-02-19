Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of NuStar Energy worth $358,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NS stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

