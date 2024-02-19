Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 482,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,824. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

