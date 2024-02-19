Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

