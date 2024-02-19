Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,718. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

