Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

