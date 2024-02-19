Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. 64,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,767. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.