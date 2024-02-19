Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. 579,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,700. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

