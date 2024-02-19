Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 911,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,942. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.