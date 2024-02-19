Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.46 on Monday. 619,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

