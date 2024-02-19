Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.46 on Monday. 619,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.