Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $378.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.