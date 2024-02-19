International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lessened by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,394,000 after purchasing an additional 530,595 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 318,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.