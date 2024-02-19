International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,751. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

