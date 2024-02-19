Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 68.7% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,833,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 311,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.5 %

FCX opened at $38.83 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

