Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$236.40.

TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$202.23. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

