Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$256.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$252.00 to C$256.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.
Intact Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Intact Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.
