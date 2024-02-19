Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a PE ratio of 912.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

