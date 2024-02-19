Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 492,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,420,000 after acquiring an additional 245,601 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $166.32. 5,245,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.33. The company has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

