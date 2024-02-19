Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BSEP opened at $37.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

