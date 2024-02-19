Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

