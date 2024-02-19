IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $555.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.