IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

