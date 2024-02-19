iA Financial (IAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.49 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE IAG opened at C$92.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.33. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total value of C$178,926.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total value of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,629,012. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.83.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

