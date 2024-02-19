HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

