HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $630.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.75.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

