Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $358.88 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $364.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.04.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

