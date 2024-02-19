Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $160.60 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $887.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

