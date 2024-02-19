Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.59 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $391.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00075980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00020396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.086143 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09388009 USD and is up 10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $141,964,528.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

