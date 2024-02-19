Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Raised to $13.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

HCSG opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

