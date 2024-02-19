Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of HR opened at $14.36 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

